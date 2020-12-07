StockMarketWire.com - Alternative broadband services provider Bigblu Broadband said its subsidiary Quickline Communications had won a £15 million tender to provide significantly improved broadband speeds to premises across North Yorkshire.
On behalf of the North Yorkshire Local Authority and NYnet, Quickline would extend its network to a further 15,830 premises in rural areas to connect to its broadband services.
The contract provided for a total network investment of £14.5m, leading to 'significantly faster broadband speeds in the more isolated areas of North Yorkshire,' the company said.
Quickline said it also expected to deliver at least its targeted return on capital of about 15% over the life of the contract
