StockMarketWire.com - Tin mining company AfriTin Mining said monthly tin production increased by nearly a third in November.
The company completed stage one of its phase one production ramp-up of its pilot mining and processing facility, achieving 63.9 tonnes of tin concentrate during the month of November, a 32% improvement on the previous month.
Following the optimisation initiatives implemented over the course of 2020, the performance of the operation had 'exceeded nameplate production and reached this milestone prior to the end of 2020 as previously projected,' the company said.
Tin concentrate production for the year to date totaled 301 tonnes.
'Despite COVID-19 related restrictions, shipping of tin concentrate through the port of Walvis Bay to the off-take partner in Thailand continues unabated,' it added.
