StockMarketWire.com - US private equity group Lone Star said it had upped its takeover bid for retirement home developer McCarthy & Stone to £647 million.
McCarthy & Stone investors would now get 120p cash per share, a 45% premium to the company's closing price before the approach was initially announced on 22 October and above the original 115p bid.
McCarthy & Stone recommended that its shareholders accept the fresh offer.
At 9:53am: [LON:MCS] Mccarthy Stone PLC share price was 0p at 117p
