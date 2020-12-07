StockMarketWire.com - US private equity group Lone Star said it had upped its takeover bid for retirement home developer McCarthy & Stone to £647 million.

McCarthy & Stone investors would now get 120p cash per share, a 45% premium to the company's closing price before the approach was initially announced on 22 October and above the original 115p bid.

McCarthy & Stone recommended that its shareholders accept the fresh offer.




At 9:53am: [LON:MCS] Mccarthy Stone PLC share price was 0p at 117p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com