StockMarketWire.com - British oil and gas group BP has set the interim dividend for the third quarter of 2020.
Investors will receive US $0.0525 per ordinary share (US $0.315 per ADS), when dividend payments are made on 18 December 2020. There will be no scrip dividend alternative.
Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the four dealing days between 1 to 4 December 2020. Therefore, the amount payable in sterling will be 3.9169 pence per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
