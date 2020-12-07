StockMarketWire.com - Direct Line has become a carbon neutral business by invested in several projects to offset its Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions.
The financial services group confirmed the progress in an announcement accompanying the publication of its first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and Sustainability reports.
As part of the group’s wider sustainability strategy, Direct Line has pledged to commit a further £1.5 million to its Community Fund and to the drawing up of a social mobility action plan.
It will also be developing a new strategy to reduce the group’s carbon footprint still further on a year-on-year basis.
There will also be new targets to improve representation of non-white staff at leadership level by the end of 2022.
“As a business leader I am always acutely conscious of the impact Direct Line Group's decisions can have on all our stakeholders and never more so than this year,” explained Penny James, chief executive officer of Direct Line Group.
“As we navigated the challenges that 2020 presented, our focus was on the wellbeing of our people, supporting our customers, contributing to society and stepping up to tackle climate change.
“By publishing these reports, we can demonstrate the progress we have made and transparency about what more we want to achieve, as we work to be a Force for Good.”
A full copy of the company’s Sustainability and TCFD reports are now available on the Direct Line Group website.
At 1:54pm: [LON:DLG] Direct Line Insurance Group PLC share price was 0p at 292.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: