StockMarketWire.com - Capita has announced the appointment of a new senior independent director who will join its remuneration, audit and risk committee.
David Lowden will take over as a senior independent director from Gillian Sheldon from 1 March 2021. Sheldon is retiring from the board as planned after eight and a half years of service.
Lowden is currently a senior independent director with UK construction firm Morgan Sindall Group, where he sits on its audit, nomination, and remuneration committees.
Ian Powell, chairman of Capita, said that Lowden brings chairman and non-executive director experience in both listed and private companies.
He added: “David brings extensive strategic and board skills that Capita will benefit from hugely, as we continue to transform.
“I want to thank Gillian for the significant contribution she had made to the Board since joining in September 2012. It has been a pleasure to work with Gillian and I am grateful for her guidance and support since my appointment as chairman in 2017.”
Mr Lowden said: “Capita is going through an exciting transformation process. I am looking forward to joining the board and making my contribution to its success in the coming years.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
