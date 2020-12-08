CA
11/12/2020 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
14/12/2020 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
CN
09/12/2020 03:00 CPI
09/12/2020 03:00 PPI
14/12/2020 03:00 house price index
DE
09/12/2020 07:00 labour cost index
09/12/2020 07:00 foreign trade
11/12/2020 07:00 CPI
ES
09/12/2020 08:00 industrial production
11/12/2020 08:00 CPI
EU
10/12/2020 12:45 ECB interest rate announcement
10/12/2020 13:30 ECB President Christine Lagarde press conference
14/12/2020 10:00 industrial production
FR
09/12/2020 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates
10/12/2020 07:45 industrial production index
IE
10/12/2020 11:00 CPI
IT
11/12/2020 09:00 industrial production
11/12/2020 10:00 labour cost index
JP
09/12/2020 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
09/12/2020 23:50 corporate goods price index
09/12/2020 23:50 business outlook survey
14/12/2020 04:30 revised industrial production
UK
09/12/2020 01:01 KPMG and REC UK report on jobs
10/12/2020 07:00 index of production
10/12/2020 07:00 trade data
10/12/2020 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
10/12/2020 07:00 index of services
10/12/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
11/12/2020 09:30 Bank of England quarterly inflation attitudes survey
14/12/2020 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
09/12/2020 12:00 MBA mortgage applications
09/12/2020 15:00 wholesale trade
09/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
10/12/2020 13:30 CPI
10/12/2020 13:30 jobless claims
10/12/2020 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
10/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
11/12/2020 13:30 PPI
11/12/2020 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com