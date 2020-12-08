CN
09/12/2020 03:00 PPI
09/12/2020 03:00 CPI
DE
09/12/2020 07:00 foreign trade
09/12/2020 07:00 labour cost index
ES
09/12/2020 08:00 industrial production
FR
09/12/2020 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates
JP
09/12/2020 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
09/12/2020 23:50 corporate goods price index
09/12/2020 23:50 business outlook survey
UK
09/12/2020 01:01 KPMG and REC UK report on jobs
US
09/12/2020 12:00 MBA mortgage applications
09/12/2020 15:00 wholesale trade
09/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
