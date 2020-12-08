StockMarketWire.com - Information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor said it had acquired WealthEngine for $14.5m.

WealthEngine, a SaaS platform, provides data-driven intelligence and predictive analytics to wealth managers, luxury brands and not-for-profit organisations.

'This highly complementary acquisition is expected to enhance the operating profit margin of People Intelligence and deliver accelerated growth over the medium-term,' the company said.

'As a result, the acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive for Euromoney and deliver ROI above WACC in the current financial year,' it added.








