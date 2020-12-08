StockMarketWire.com - Mobile focused gaming content Gaming Realms lifted its outlook on earnings amid expectations for revenue to jump by about 55% this year.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, the company expected revenue to rise 55% to £10.7 million year-on-year and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of not less than £2.75 million.
'This strong performance is due to the expansion of our partners internationally, the release of new "Slingo" games, and improvements to the group's technology,' the company said.
'In the second half of the period, we have gone live with 5 new partners, including PaddyPower Betfair in Europe, and launched 4 new "Slingo" games including Slingo Fluffy Favourites,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said it had applied for licenses in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the US and hoped to launch in these states during the first half of 2021.
