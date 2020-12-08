StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group PipeHawk said subsidiary QM Systems had won a contract to provide a facility to Marlux Medical for the manufacture of specialist medical products.

The project was worth around £0.8 million, would start immediately and was due for completion in September.

Pipehawk said the facility would increase throughput capability and allow Marlux, a division of Summit Medical, to expand its existing client base and volume capacity.


At 8:52am: [LON:PIP] PipeHawk PLC share price was 0p at 7.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com