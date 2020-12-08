StockMarketWire.com - Computing and power product manufacturer Solid State posted flat first-half profit and held its dividend steady.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September nudged up to £2.37 million, from £2.33 million year-on-year.
Revenue fell 1.5% to £33.1 million and adjusted pre-tax profit fell 4.5% to £2.55 million.
Solid State held its dividend at 5.25p per share.
Chairman Nigel Rogers said the company's performance demonstrated resilience in a disruptive year marred by the Covid-19 crisis.
'The half year position compares favorably to our previous record year as a business, which is a great reflection on everyone who has contributed to delivering this outcome,' Rogers said.
'We enter the second half with a strong balance sheet to pursue our growth initiatives and a solid order book to underpin our targets for the full year.'
