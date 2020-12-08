StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had won a contract for neuroimaging solutions with an unnamed pharmaceutical company.
The Phase IIB trial would investigate an orphan drug designated clinical asset for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
'This contract was included in management's expectations of performance for the current financial year but adds to the Company's strong order book,' the company said.
At 9:01am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was 0p at 100.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: