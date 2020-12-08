StockMarketWire.com - Touch sensor manufacturer Zytronic swung to a full-year loss after the pandemic dented sales from customers in the gambling and financial services sectors.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £0.4 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £3.1 million, as revenue slumped 37% to £12.7 million.
Zytronic did not declare any dividends for the year.
'Whilst we are only two months into the financial year, we have adjusted our operations to the lower levels of demand as it is likely to take several months for the coronavirus vaccines to allow a return to more normal living and then further time for our customers to operate fully and sales to return,' chairman Tudor Davies said.
