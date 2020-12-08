StockMarketWire.com - Oncology company Incanthera narrowed first-half losses on lower share-based compensation costs.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax losses narrowed to £471,000 from £485,000 year-on-year.
Share-based compensation costs were down to £19,000 from £147,000.
The company also said results of a study, run by the University College of London, School of Pharmacy, demonstrated that its lead asset Sol 'affords greater permeation (delivery of the active into the skin) than four known comparator products.'
'The data confirms that this new refined formulation of Sol also exceeds bioequivalence when compared with oral dosing of the same active,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
