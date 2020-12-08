StockMarketWire.com - Home shopping group Studio Retail said it was considering a full sale of the company as part of a strategic review urged by largest shareholder Frasers.
The announcement came as the company also booked a tripling of its first-half profit to £15.0 million.
Studio Retail had received a letter on 13 October from Frasers, the retailer formally known as Sports Direct, which owned 37% of the company.
The letter stated that Studio Retail was significantly undervalued and should review its strategy.
On Tuesday, Studio Retail said its second-largest shareholder, Schroder Investment Management, had also backed the review process.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through 25 September had jumped to £15.0 million from £5.0 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 17% to £268.0 million.
The company said it had appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe as its sole financial adviser.
At 9:19am: [LON:STU] share price was 0p at 260p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: