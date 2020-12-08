StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to small businesses Toople said it had won two new contract and secured an extension to an existing contract.
Toople said the new wins were with a furnishing company based in Lincolnshire, which had five retail outlets. and the charity Age UK.
The contract extension was with existing client Boparan Restaurant Group, which has recently acquired Gourmet Burger Kitchen.
At 9:26am: [LON:TOOP] Toople Plc share price was 0p at 0.11p
