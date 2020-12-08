StockMarketWire.com - Specialist investor Impax Asset Management said Keith Falconer had retired as chairman and would be succeeded by Sally Bridgeland.
Bridgeland became a non-executive Director of Impax in 2015 and has worked in the UK pensions industry for 30 years.
At 9:28am: [LON:IPX] Impax Asset Management Group PLC share price was 0p at 590p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
