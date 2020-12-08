StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology supplier Kromek said it had won two contract extensions from a European government-related company to provide network solutions of its D3S-related technologies to counter nuclear terrorism.
The contract extensions, worth a total of £460k, would be delivered in the current financial year.
At 9:30am: [LON:KMK] Kromek Group PLC share price was 0p at 12.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
