StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology supplier Kromek said it had won two contract extensions from a European government-related company to provide network solutions of its D3S-related technologies to counter nuclear terrorism.

The contract extensions, worth a total of £460k, would be delivered in the current financial year.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com