StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said it had acquired an additional 2% stake in the large scale raw cashew nut processing project at Tiebissou, Ivory Coast, taking its total stake in the project to 54%.
Under the terms of the acquisition, Dekel acquired the additional stake from Pearlside Holdings, the parent of Capro CI SA, the entity developing the project, for 3,922,789 shares in the company.
The plant remained on track to be commissioned in Q2 2021 at an initial raw cashew nut processing capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum, the company said.
The cashew project remained on course to commence production in Q2 2021, at which point it would become Dekel's second producing asset, alongside the 100% owned palm oil operation at Ayenouan, it added.
At 9:33am: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was 0p at 2.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
