StockMarketWire.com - Industrial services and rental group Northbridge said it expected to post a full-year profit, excluding exceptional costs, amid a recovery in sales.
'Although the pandemic continues to influence the business, its markets, and customer activity, it is pleasing to see that the impact on the group continues to reduce as the year progresses,' the company said.
Northbridge said it experienced some stability returning to its markets during the third quarter, followed by some particularly good progress towards normality in the fourth quarter to date.
'This is especially noticeable at Crestchic, the group's power reliability business, where routine testing has been buoyant and two large rental projects, in leisure and utility power support in Europe and the US, were undertaken,' it said.
'Tasman's performance in a market impacted by international travel restrictions and lower energy prices, was resilient, and trading will be ahead of 2019.'
At 9:37am: [LON:NBI] Northbridge Industrial Services PLC share price was 0p at 69.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: