StockMarketWire.com - Oil & gas drilling and production services Ades International reported that revenue of $100 million in the third quarter of the year was hurt by lower utilization rates.
For the nine-month period ending 30 September 2020, revenue increased 2% to US$349 million from US$342 million year-on-year increase.
The year-to-date utilization rate stood at 90%, down from 95%.
'Despite the global challenges of COVID-19, the group reiterates its FY 2020 guidance for a broadly flat performance year-on-year,' the company said.
At 9:38am: [LON:ADES] ADES International Holding Ltd share price was 0p at 9.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
