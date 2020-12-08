StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency project investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust posted a positive first-half performance and said it was on track to meet its dividend guidance for the full year.
The company's net asset value total return per share rose 4.8%, while its pre-tax profit jumped to £17.2 million, up from £2.3 million.
SDCL declared a second-quarter dividend of 1.375p per share and reiterated guidance for a full-year payout of 5.5p per share.
'SEEIT's portfolio continues to perform and exhibit resilience, delivering cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to its expanding client base,' chief executive Jonathan Maxwell said.
'The energy efficiency market in Europe, the US and the UK is set for further growth following increased commitments to decarbonise, the launch of the European Commission's Renovation Wave and with the incoming Biden Administration putting energy efficiency in buildings and transport at the centre of its ambitious climate plans.'
'We are very well positioned to benefit from this environment through our existing portfolio and through our pipeline by making new investments where we can secure value for shareholders.'
