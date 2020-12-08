StockMarketWire.com - Media technology company Amino Technologies reintroduced dividends under a new policy and said it expected annual performance to top that of the prior year despite the impact of the pandemic.
Under the new dividend policy, the company said it would target delivering income returns to shareholders through the payment of an annual full year dividend of between 33% and 50% of adjusted annual earnings per share and also target capital growth from share price appreciation.
The company's policy was to pay approximately a third of the full year dividend as an interim dividend and approximately two-thirds as a final dividend.
The final dividend for the current fiscal year would be at the lower end of the payout range alongside.
The update on the dividend came as the company said it expected to report all key metrics ahead of the prior year.
Adjusted operating profit was expected to be slightly ahead of FY19, while revenue was expected to grow about 8% to $83 million.
Annual recurring revenue was forecast to be approximately $11 million, up from $9.5m at 30 November 2019.
At 9:46am: [LON:AMO] Amino Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: