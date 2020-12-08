StockMarketWire.com - Identity data intelligence company GB reported a rise in first-half profit as revenue was boosted by contract extensions from existing customers.
For the six months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit jumped to £14.9 million from £8.5 million year-on-year as revenue increased 9.8% to £103.5 million.
The results benefited from 'accelerated growth from some of our existing customers as they extend their use of digital services and encouragingly, customer contract renewal rates continue to be in line with prior years,' the company said.
The company declared an interim dividend of 3 pence a share.
'GBG re-iterates its guidance for the full year, anticipating revenue to be marginally ahead of last year on an underlying basis,' it added.
At 9:52am: [LON:GBG] Gb Group PLC share price was 0p at 808p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: