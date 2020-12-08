StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources (POW) is an AIM listed metals exploration and development company seeking a large scale metal discovery. The Company has a global portfolio of project interests including gold exploration in North America and Australia together with base metal exploration in Africa.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2020 Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations

Other companies presenting via the webinar include: Serinus Energy - PCF Bank - Versarien

Sponsored by: AJ Bell Youinvest

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at: https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-evening--webinar-151220


