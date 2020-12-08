StockMarketWire.com - E-Therapeutics has potentially made new breakthroughs on a potential treatment for Covid-19.
The AIM-listed firm has provided an update on an experimental testing of several molecular compounds and their use against the virus that causes Covid-19.
In particular e-Therapeutics has been analysing these compounds' ability to disrupt the virus's ability to replicate.
The company has said its findings show these compounds 'could be rapidly deployed into clinical trials to treat patients with serious Covid-19 conditions.'
At 1:21pm: [LON:ETX] eTherapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 12.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: