StockMarketWire.com - Two new non-executive directors are joining the board of Alba Mineral Resources with immediate effect.
Elizabeth Henson and Lars Brunner are both joining the board while non-executive director Manuel Lamboley is stepping down to serve the board in a consultancy role.
Henson was mostly recently at PwC where she founded and led their international wealth business.
Elsewhere, from 2014 to 2020, Brunner was business development leader for Arctic mining and the environment at Golder Associates.
At 1:26pm: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
