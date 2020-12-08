StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca has signed a deal with Dutch firm Halix for the large-scale commercial manufacture of its Covid-19 vaccine AZD1222.
Under the agreement, Halix will provide commercial manufacturing of drug substances at its Leiden Bio Science Park facility in the Netherlands.
To meet the increased demand, Halix is expanding with two additional viral vector production lines.
This was the same vaccine that was co-invented with the University of Oxford and its spin-out company Vaccitech.
At 1:31pm: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was 0p at 8633p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
