StockMarketWire.com - Pets at Home non-executive director Karen Whitworth is stepping down from the board to take up a new role at Tesco.
She will step down from the board on 20th May 2021, whereupon she will also relinquish her role as chair of the company's audit and risk committee.
Whitworth will join the Tesco board as non-executive director from 18th June 2021.
Pets at Home have commenced a search for her successor.
At 1:35pm: [LON:PETS] Pets AT Home Group PLC share price was 0p at 388.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: