StockMarketWire.com - Brickability Group has appointed Mike Grant as interim CFO, effective from 4th January 2021.
Grant takes over the role from Stuart Overend who unexpectedly passed away in November following a short illness.
Most recently group CFO at Walker Greenbank, Grant will report to the CEO. The search for a permanent CFO has commenced and Brickability will make a further announcement when this person is found.
Until Grant joins Michelle Erickson and Dee Pattemore will continue to cover the finance department.
At 1:43pm: [LON:BRCK] share price was 0p at 49.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
