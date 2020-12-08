StockMarketWire.com - Evelyn Bourke, the outgoing CEO of Bupa Group, is joining the board of Marks and Spencer Group from the 1st February 2021.
Bourke is due to retire from Bupa in December and will join the audit and nomination committees when she joins M&S.
As well as her CEO experience she is being hired for her knowledge of M&A activity, having spent three years as Bupa CFO.
She has also held senior leadership roles at Bank of Ireland, Standard Life and Friends Provident.
