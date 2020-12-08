StockMarketWire.com - The takeover of McCarthy & Stone by US private equity firm Lone Star has received shareholder approval.
The retirement housebuilder will now be acquired for £647 million.
Following a court meeting, the US firm received backing of shareholders controlling 85.7% of the shares.
The firm said just 75.4% of individual shareholders voted at the meeting in favour of the deal, which was significantly sweetened yesterday with a £17m last-minute increase in the offer price.
At 2:01pm: [LON:MCS] Mccarthy Stone PLC share price was 0p at 117p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
