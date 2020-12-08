StockMarketWire.com - Spire Healthcare is in talks over extending its current contract with NHS England.
As it stands the healthcare group helps manage NHS waiting lists.
The talks cover extending this contract to 31st March 2021 on a volume-based commitment.
If agreed, this new contract will allow Spire Healthcare to continue to treat private patients, whilst supporting the NHS through the winter months, and to transition smoothly to the NHS framework.
At 2:27pm: [LON:SPI] Spire Healthcare Group share price was 0p at 134p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
