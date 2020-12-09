CA
11/12/2020 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
14/12/2020 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/12/2020 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
CH
15/12/2020 07:30 import price index
15/12/2020 07:30 PPI
CN
14/12/2020 03:00 house price index
15/12/2020 03:30 retail sales
15/12/2020 03:30 industrial output
DE
11/12/2020 07:00 CPI
ES
11/12/2020 08:00 CPI
EU
10/12/2020 12:45 ECB interest rate announcement
10/12/2020 13:30 ECB President Christine Lagarde press conference
14/12/2020 10:00 industrial production
FR
10/12/2020 07:45 industrial production index
15/12/2020 07:45 CPI
15/12/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
10/12/2020 11:00 CPI
15/12/2020 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
11/12/2020 09:00 industrial production
11/12/2020 10:00 labour cost index
15/12/2020 09:00 CPI
15/12/2020 10:00 foreign trade EU
JP
14/12/2020 04:30 revised industrial production
15/12/2020 04:30 revised retail sales
UK
10/12/2020 07:00 index of production
10/12/2020 07:00 index of services
10/12/2020 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
10/12/2020 07:00 trade data
10/12/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
11/12/2020 09:30 Bank of England quarterly inflation attitudes survey
14/12/2020 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
15/12/2020 07:00 labour market statistics
US
10/12/2020 13:30 jobless claims
10/12/2020 13:30 CPI
10/12/2020 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
10/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
11/12/2020 13:30 PPI
11/12/2020 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
15/12/2020 14:15 industrial production
15/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
