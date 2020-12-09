StockMarketWire.com -

CN

09/12/2020 03:00 PPI
09/12/2020 03:00 CPI


DE

09/12/2020 07:00 foreign trade
09/12/2020 07:00 labour cost index


ES

09/12/2020 08:00 industrial production


FR

09/12/2020 11:00 OECD harmonised unemployment rates


JP

09/12/2020 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
09/12/2020 23:50 corporate goods price index
09/12/2020 23:50 business outlook survey


UK

09/12/2020 01:01 KPMG and REC UK report on jobs


US

09/12/2020 12:00 MBA mortgage applications
09/12/2020 15:00 wholesale trade
09/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

