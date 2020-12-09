StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Sage said it had agreed to sell its Polish business to funds advised by Mid Europa Partners for around £66 million.
Sage had announced in November that it was holding the Polish business for sale.
It had generated revenue of £21 million and an operating profit of £4 million in the year through September.
The transaction, which was subject to antitrust approval, was expected to complete in early 2021, Sage said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: