StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software company Sage said it had agreed to sell its Polish business to funds advised by Mid Europa Partners for around £66 million.

Sage had announced in November that it was holding the Polish business for sale.

It had generated revenue of £21 million and an operating profit of £4 million in the year through September.

The transaction, which was subject to antitrust approval, was expected to complete in early 2021, Sage said.




