StockMarketWire.com - Kitchen and joinery products supplier Howden Joinery upgraded its outlook on profit as 'strong' performance continued since the previous update on November 2.

The company said it now expected pre-tax profit to be around 10% above the top end of current analyst forecasts of £123m to £152m.

Guidance on gross margin was unchanged.

Since the Company's announcement on 2 November 2020, trading had continued to be strong, with Howdens UK depots' revenue for period 12 - 1 November 2020 to 28 November 2020 - increasing by 18.8% and by 17.2% on a same depot basis, the company said.

For the year to date - periods 1 to 12 - UK revenue was 5.1% below that for 2019.

The group expected to release its 2020 preliminary results, including an update on market conditions, on 25 February 2021.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com