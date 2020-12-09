StockMarketWire.com - Kitchen and joinery products supplier Howden Joinery upgraded its outlook on profit as 'strong' performance continued since the previous update on November 2.
The company said it now expected pre-tax profit to be around 10% above the top end of current analyst forecasts of £123m to £152m.
Guidance on gross margin was unchanged.
Since the Company's announcement on 2 November 2020, trading had continued to be strong, with Howdens UK depots' revenue for period 12 - 1 November 2020 to 28 November 2020 - increasing by 18.8% and by 17.2% on a same depot basis, the company said.
For the year to date - periods 1 to 12 - UK revenue was 5.1% below that for 2019.
The group expected to release its 2020 preliminary results, including an update on market conditions, on 25 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: