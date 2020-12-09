StockMarketWire.com - House builder Vistry said it would consider reinstating a 'modest' final dividend, citing the strength of its balance sheet.
Vistry reiterated guidance given on 12 November that it expected to deliver a pre-tax profit for the year through December at the top end of a £130 million-to-£140 million range.
The company also in November had said it expected to resume dividends with an interim payment for 2021.
'Given the strong cash performance and accelerated deleverage, the board will consider reinstating a modest final dividend in respect of 2020,' it said on Wednesday.
Vistry said not now expected to have a net debt position as at 31 December of no greater than £40 million, with the possibility of a modest net cash position.
'This has been driven by continued strong trading and low cancellations, good cash management at an individual business level, and the ongoing benefits from the successful combination and integration of the enlarged business,' it said.
Vistry added that the number of home completions scheduled for December was at a normal level.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
