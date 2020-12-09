StockMarketWire.com - Regional office property investor Regional REIT said it had acquired Beeston business park on Technology Drive, Nottingham, for £16.4 million.
The out-of-town site comprised 220,274 square feet of internal space, including a multi-let two-floor office building on a total site of 26.5 acres.
Regional REIT touted the park's transport links, given it was adjacent to the Beeston Train Station, which had direct connectivity to London St. Pancras International, and was located four miles from Nottingham city centre.
Its tenants included Metropolitan Housing Trust, Worldwide Clinical Trials, and Heart Internet.
Rent of about £1.5 million per annum, reflected a net initial yield of 10.1%, with a weighted average unexpired lease term of 11.1 years to expiry and 7.8 years to the first break.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
