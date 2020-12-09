StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S said it had accepted a sweetened £3.8 billion takeover bid from rival Allied Universal.

The new bid would see investors offered 245p per share, higher than Allied's previous 210p offer.

The new offer trumped a rival 235p per share bid from Garda World Security, which also had been sweetened in an attempt to win over G4S's board.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com