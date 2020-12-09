StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty said it would resume its dividend after reporting an increase in first-half profit on higher income.
For the six-months ended 30 September 2020, pre-tax profit was £4.9 million, up from £3.7 million year-on-year as total income jumped to £7.1 million from £5.9 million.
Duke said it intended to revert to the payment of cash dividends, with a 0.5p per share dividend announced for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
'While the economic outlook is still unsettled, we are trading in line with market expectations and the recent enquiries we have received lead us to believe that business owners place more value on long-term capital partners like Duke Royalty during times of heightened short term uncertainty,' the company said.
