StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider First Derivatives said it would appoint Ryan Preston, deputy chief financial officer, as CFO to succeed Graham Ferguson, who was set to step on 1 January 2021.
Graham would continue as a full-time employee until 30 June 2021 to ensure a successful transition and to assist with a number of initiatives related to the group's growth strategy, the company said.
Ryan was formerly CFO of Independent News & Media and at OVO Energy Retail, and was appointed deputy CFO at FD in January 2020.
At 8:24am: [LON:FDP] First Derivatives PLC share price was 0p at 2800p
