StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods maker Creightons reported a sharp jump in profit as sales were bolstered by a pandemic-fuelled increase in demand for hygeine products.
For the six months ended 30 September, pre-tax profit increased 63.8% to £2.90m year-on-year as revenue jumped by 36.3% to £32.37m.
The main driver of this sales growth had been 'the increased sales of hygiene products, sanitising gels and hand washes, primarily through our reinvigorated "Pure Touch" brand,' the company said.
Profit margin grew to 9.3% from 7.7%.
The company maintained its interim dividend of 0.15p per share.
'Although there is still uncertainty surrounding the outcome of Brexit, we do not expect the direct consequences of Brexit to have a material impact on the group,' the company said.
At 8:47am: [LON:CRL] Creightons PLC share price was 0p at 50p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: