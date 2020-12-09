StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting company Dialight said revenue continued to be disrupted by supply chain issues owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the period from 1 July through November, revenue continued to be disrupted by COVID-19 amid an inability of some of its suppliers to provide components on a timely basis, the company said.
The company also said it was now operating its facility in Mexico with a 20% reduction in its workforce due to 'the area having just been classified as a "red zone," and with certain employees unable to work in order to comply with amended government guidelines.'
Lighting MRO orders had steadily improved since April, as expected, and in recent months there had been a modest recovery in project work, despite challenging market conditions, Dialight said.
The signals & components business continued to perform well, it added. Net debt on the 30 November was £14.9m, a £3.1m improvement from the half year position.
At 9:02am: [LON:DIA] Dialight PLC share price was 0p at 264p
