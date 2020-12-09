StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Amryt said it had received marketing authorisation approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency for Lojuxta used to treat patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia, a rare cholesterol disorder.
Lojuxta was approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, to reduce cholesterol in adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.
