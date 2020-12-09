StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging and sensing product supplier SDI posted a rise in first-half profit as acquisitions and demand for Covid-19 testing equipment boosted its sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October rose 56% to £2.37 million, up from £1.52 million, as revenue rose 23% to £14.13 million, including organic revenue growth of 7.7%.
Although trading conditions remained challenging, the company said the need for digital imaging and sensing and control products in the life science and medical industries had been robust.
'Some of our companies have been awarded large one-off contracts to supply equipment to help test for, or treat, Covid-19,' SDI said.
'These contracts have ensured that the group is trading broadly in line with forecasts set prior to the pandemic.'
Chairman Ken Ford said SDI remained of delivering a full-year financial performance in line with market expectations.
At 9:10am: [LON:SDI] Scientific Digital Imaging PLC share price was 0p at 84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
