StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance system group Petards said its QRO Solutions unit had won a £0.82 million contract from Northamptonshire Police.
The contract involved the supply of camera infrastructure on many strategic arterial and rural roads within the county.
Delivery and installation would commence immediately with the bulk of the contract being completed in the first half of 2021.
At 9:15am: [LON:PEG] Petards Group PLC share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
