StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider Time Finance said it expected its first-half profit to more than halve, though it also said trading had gradually recovered since a low point in April.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through November was expected to be at least £1.2 million, down from £3.0 million year-on-year, but improving on a £1.0 million loss in the second half of the 2020 financial year.
First-half revenue was expected to be at least £11.6 million, down from £15.6 million year-on-year.
'Since the low-point of trading activity caused by the impact of Covid-19 in the period April to June 2020, the group has experienced steadily increasing new business origination levels, lending book and revenue growth and profit generation in each of the subsequent months of trading,' it said.
'Over the period, the group's balance sheet and lending book have both remained robust and have continued to demonstrate their resilience.'
Chief executive Ian Smith said Time Finance was 'extremely well-placed to not only withstand any further impact of the pandemic, but also to take advantage of new opportunities and ultimately return to strong growth as the country emerges from the pandemic over the coming months'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: