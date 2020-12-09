StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity software group Osirium Technologies said it had won a contract with an additional regional UK ambulance service.
The initial order was for 375 devices over a 36-month term, with support, professional services and training included in the contract.
At 9:28am: [LON:OSI] Osirium Technologies Plc share price was 0p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: